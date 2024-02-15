Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stocks surge as positive market conditions prevail

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 5.3 %. The stock closed at 174.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Yesterday, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was 173.35, and the close price was 174.45. The stock had a high of 184.35 and a low of 170.75. The market capitalization of IOC is 252,983.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 3,838,391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹183.7, up 5.3% from yesterday's ₹174.45

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently at 183.7, with a percent change of 5.3 and a net change of 9.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.3% and has gained 9.25 points.

15 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹174.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume of Indian Oil Corporation was 3,838,391 shares, and the closing price was 174.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!