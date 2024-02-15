Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stocks surge as positive market conditions prevail

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Yesterday, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was ₹173.35, and the close price was ₹174.45. The stock had a high of ₹184.35 and a low of ₹170.75. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹252,983.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 3,838,391 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently at ₹183.7, with a percent change of 5.3 and a net change of 9.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5.3% and has gained 9.25 points.
