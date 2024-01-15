Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 133.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 133.5 and closed at 133.25 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 135.85 and a low of 132.75. The market capitalization of IOC is 186,260.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 136.05, while the 52-week low is 75.77. The stock had a BSE volume of 2,261,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹133.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation had a total volume of 2,261,950 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 133.25 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.