Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 3.38 %. The stock closed at 183.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 185 and closed at 183.7. The highest price reached during the day was 191.4, while the lowest was 183.5. The market capitalization of IOC is currently 261,521.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOC shares on that day was 5,656,249.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹189.9, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹183.7

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 189.9. There has been a 3.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement.

16 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹183.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had a BSE volume of 5,656,249 shares and closed at a price of 183.7.

