Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹185 and closed at ₹183.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹191.4, while the lowest was ₹183.5. The market capitalization of IOC is currently ₹261,521.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8, and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for IOC shares on that day was 5,656,249.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹189.9. There has been a 3.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement.
