Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹136.65 and closed at ₹135.25 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹138, while the lowest price was ₹135.2. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹189,565.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹136.05 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for IOC shares on the day was 1,450,397.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹138.65, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1. Based on this data, it can be inferred that the stock price has increased by 0.73% from its previous value.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock currently has a price of ₹137.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points.
