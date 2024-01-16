Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 137.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 136.65 and closed at 135.25 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 138, while the lowest price was 135.2. The market capitalization of IOC is 189,565.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 136.05 and 75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for IOC shares on the day was 1,450,397.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹138.65, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹137.65

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 138.65, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 1. Based on this data, it can be inferred that the stock price has increased by 0.73% from its previous value.

16 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹137.65, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹135.25

The Indian Oil Corporation stock currently has a price of 137.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points.

16 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹135.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,450,397 shares. The closing price for the stock was 135.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.