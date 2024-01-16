Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹136.65 and closed at ₹135.25 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹138, while the lowest price was ₹135.2. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹189,565.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹136.05 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for IOC shares on the day was 1,450,397.

