Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹138.05 and closed at ₹137.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹144.35, while the lowest was ₹137.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹197,828.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹138, and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,765 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

