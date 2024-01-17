Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 4.36 %. The stock closed at 137.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 138.05 and closed at 137.65. The highest price reached during the day was 144.35, while the lowest was 137.55. The company has a market capitalization of 197,828.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 138, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,145,765 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹137.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares of Indian Oil Corporation on the BSE was 4,145,765. The closing price of the shares was 137.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.