Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹120.7 and closed at ₹120 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹124.95 and a low of ₹119.7. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹170,423.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.95 and the 52-week low is ₹72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,470 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation is a leading oil and gas company in India. Its spot price is currently at 124.75, with a bid price of 125.05 and an offer price of 125.15. The offer quantity stands at 29250, while the bid quantity is 19500. Open interest for the stock is at 129129000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹124.85 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% or 1.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|27.77%
|6 Months
|34.35%
|YTD
|61.83%
|1 Year
|58.51%
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at a price of ₹124.5. It has experienced a 0.61% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.75.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 2,378,470. The closing price for the stock was ₹120.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!