Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 123.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 120.7 and closed at 120 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 124.95 and a low of 119.7. The market capitalization of IOC is 170,423.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.95 and the 52-week low is 72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,470 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation December futures opened at 124.95 as against previous close of 124.5

Indian Oil Corporation is a leading oil and gas company in India. Its spot price is currently at 124.75, with a bid price of 125.05 and an offer price of 125.15. The offer quantity stands at 29250, while the bid quantity is 19500. Open interest for the stock is at 129129000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹124.85, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹123.75

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 124.85 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.89% or 1.1 points.

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months27.77%
6 Months34.35%
YTD61.83%
1 Year58.51%
18 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹124.5, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹123.75

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at a price of 124.5. It has experienced a 0.61% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

18 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹120 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 2,378,470. The closing price for the stock was 120.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.