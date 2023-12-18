Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹120.7 and closed at ₹120 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹124.95 and a low of ₹119.7. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹170,423.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.95 and the 52-week low is ₹72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,470 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.