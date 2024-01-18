Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 143.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Oil Corporation saw an open price of 143.65, which remained unchanged at the close. The stock had a high of 145.4 and a low of 141.5. The market capitalization of the company is 198,448.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 144.35, while the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 2,916,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹144.1, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹143.65

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 144.1, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31%, resulting in a net gain of 0.45.

18 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹143.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,916,149. The closing price for the stock was 143.65.

