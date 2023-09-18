Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 91.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.71 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation

On the last day, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was 92.36, the close price was 91.96, the high was 92.75, and the low was 91.8. The market capitalization of IOC stood at 127,524.65 crore. The 52-week high for IOC was 101.44, while the 52-week low was 65.2. The BSE volume for IOC was 208,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹92.71, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹91.96

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 92.71, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% from its previous value and has gone up by 0.75 in terms of value.

18 Sep 2023, 10:09 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation September futures opened at 93.05 as against previous close of 92.3

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 92.95. The bid price is 92.9 and the offer price is 93.0. The offer quantity is 78000 and the bid quantity is 58500. The open interest is 107542500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹91.96 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 208,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 91.96.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.