Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was ₹92.36, the close price was ₹91.96, the high was ₹92.75, and the low was ₹91.8. The market capitalization of IOC stood at ₹127,524.65 crore. The 52-week high for IOC was ₹101.44, while the 52-week low was ₹65.2. The BSE volume for IOC was 208,097 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.