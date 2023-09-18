Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was ₹92.36, the close price was ₹91.96, the high was ₹92.75, and the low was ₹91.8. The market capitalization of IOC stood at ₹127,524.65 crore. The 52-week high for IOC was ₹101.44, while the 52-week low was ₹65.2. The BSE volume for IOC was 208,097 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹92.71, with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.82% from its previous value and has gone up by 0.75 in terms of value.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 92.95. The bid price is 92.9 and the offer price is 93.0. The offer quantity is 78000 and the bid quantity is 58500. The open interest is 107542500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 208,108 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹91.96.
