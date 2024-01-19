Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Bullish Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹144.15 and closed at ₹144.10. The stock reached a high of ₹145.60 and a low of ₹139.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹198,930.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹145.40 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,125,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.