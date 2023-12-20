Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹125.2 and closed at ₹124.4. The high for the day was ₹125.95, while the low was ₹124.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹171,731.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹125.8 and ₹72.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,325,285 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.