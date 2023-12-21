Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Strong Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹126.8 and closed at ₹124.7. The stock reached a high of ₹126.8 and a low of ₹118.9 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC stands at ₹164,983.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹125.95, while the 52-week low is ₹72.35. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IOC was 3,392,744.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 120.9 with a bid price of 121.0 and an offer price of 121.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 19500 and a bid quantity of 29250. The open interest for the stock is 113509500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is ₹120.9, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.92% and has seen a net increase of 1.1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.33%
|3 Months
|23.83%
|6 Months
|30.49%
|YTD
|56.93%
|1 Year
|54.31%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is ₹119.8. There has been a negative percent change of -3.93% and a net change of -4.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.93% and the value has gone down by 4.9.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,392,744. The closing price for the stock was ₹124.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!