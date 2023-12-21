Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 119.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 126.8 and closed at 124.7. The stock reached a high of 126.8 and a low of 118.9 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC stands at 164,983.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 125.95, while the 52-week low is 72.35. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for IOC was 3,392,744.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation December futures opened at 118.05 as against previous close of 120.05

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 120.9 with a bid price of 121.0 and an offer price of 121.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 19500 and a bid quantity of 29250. The open interest for the stock is 113509500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹120.9, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹119.8

The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is 120.9, with a percent change of 0.92 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.92% and has seen a net increase of 1.1.

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.33%
3 Months23.83%
6 Months30.49%
YTD56.93%
1 Year54.31%
21 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹119.8, down -3.93% from yesterday's ₹124.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is 119.8. There has been a negative percent change of -3.93% and a net change of -4.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.93% and the value has gone down by 4.9.

21 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹124.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,392,744. The closing price for the stock was 124.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.