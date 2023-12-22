Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 119.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 117.75 and closed at 119.8. The stock reached a high of 124.45 and a low of 117.25. The company's market capitalization is 170,973.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 126.8 and 72.35 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,616,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹124.15, up 3.63% from yesterday's ₹119.8

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 124.15, which represents a 3.63% increase. The net change is 4.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

22 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹119.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indian Oil Corporation BSE shares traded was 1,616,874. The closing price for the shares was 119.8.

