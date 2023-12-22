Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Strong Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹117.75 and closed at ₹119.8. The stock reached a high of ₹124.45 and a low of ₹117.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹170,973.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹126.8 and ₹72.35 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,616,874 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹124.15, which represents a 3.63% increase. The net change is 4.35, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
