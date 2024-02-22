Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -3.57 %. The stock closed at 188.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 189.25 and closed at 188.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 190.65, while the low was 181.05. The market capitalization stood at 250,848.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,377,165 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹182.15, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹188.9

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 182.15, reflecting a decrease of 3.57% in percentage change and a net decrease of 6.75.

22 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹188.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (BSE) had a trading volume of 2,377,165 shares with a closing price of 188.9.

