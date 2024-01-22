 Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 148.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation saw an open price of 150.25 and a close price of 148.6. The stock had a high of 150.4 and a low of 147.65. The market capitalization of the company is 203,887.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 149.3 and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,190,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10:02 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of 147.65 and a high price of 150.40 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 11:03:48 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹148.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹148.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 148.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.37%, resulting in a net change of -0.55.

Click here for Indian Oil Corporation Dividend

22 Jan 2024, 10:38:16 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation148.05-0.55-0.37149.375.77203887.96
Bharat Petroleum Corporation482.61.550.32484.55314.1102767.52
Gujarat Natural Resources22.950.863.8923.611.86184.18
22 Jan 2024, 10:27:17 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹148.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹148.6

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 148.05, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Jan 2024, 10:13:44 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of 147.65 and a high price of 150.4 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:11:52 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 149.1 as against previous close of 149.0

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 148.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 148.2, while the offer price is 148.45. There is a consistent bid and offer quantity of 9750. The stock has a high open interest of 100,668,750, indicating strong trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:54:55 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹148.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹148.6

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stock shows that the price is 148.05. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.55.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31:09 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.87%
3 Months50.18%
6 Months49.62%
YTD14.48%
1 Year78.56%
22 Jan 2024, 09:05:06 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹148.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹148.6

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 148.05, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% and the value has decreased by 0.55 rupees.

22 Jan 2024, 08:03:28 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹148.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Indian Oil Corporation was 1,190,356 shares. The closing price for the stock was 148.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App