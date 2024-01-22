Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation saw an open price of ₹150.25 and a close price of ₹148.6. The stock had a high of ₹150.4 and a low of ₹147.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹203,887.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹149.3 and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,190,356 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of ₹147.65 and a high price of ₹150.40 for the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹148.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹148.6
Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹148.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.37%, resulting in a net change of -0.55.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|148.05
|-0.55
|-0.37
|149.3
|75.77
|203887.96
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|482.6
|1.55
|0.32
|484.55
|314.1
|102767.52
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|22.95
|0.86
|3.89
|23.6
|11.86
|184.18
Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 149.1 as against previous close of 149.0
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 148.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 148.2, while the offer price is 148.45. There is a consistent bid and offer quantity of 9750. The stock has a high open interest of 100,668,750, indicating strong trading activity.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.87%
|3 Months
|50.18%
|6 Months
|49.62%
|YTD
|14.48%
|1 Year
|78.56%
