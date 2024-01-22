Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation saw an open price of ₹150.25 and a close price of ₹148.6. The stock had a high of ₹150.4 and a low of ₹147.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹203,887.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹149.3 and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,190,356 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of ₹147.65 and a high price of ₹150.40 for the current day.

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹148.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹148.6 Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹148.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.37%, resulting in a net change of -0.55. Click here for Indian Oil Corporation Dividend

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 148.05 -0.55 -0.37 149.3 75.77 203887.96 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 482.6 1.55 0.32 484.55 314.1 102767.52 Gujarat Natural Resources 22.95 0.86 3.89 23.6 11.86 184.18

Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 149.1 as against previous close of 149.0 Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 148.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 148.2, while the offer price is 148.45. There is a consistent bid and offer quantity of 9750. The stock has a high open interest of 100,668,750, indicating strong trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates INDIAN OIL CORP More Information

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 9.87% 3 Months 50.18% 6 Months 49.62% YTD 14.48% 1 Year 78.56%

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹148.6 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Indian Oil Corporation was 1,190,356 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹148.6.