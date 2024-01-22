Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation saw an open price of ₹150.25 and a close price of ₹148.6. The stock had a high of ₹150.4 and a low of ₹147.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹203,887.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹149.3 and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,190,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.