Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet as Oil Prices Continue to Decline

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Oil Corporation 143.3 -4.75 -3.21 149.3 75.77 197346.46 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 472.7 -9.9 -2.05 484.55 314.1 100659.36 Gujarat Natural Resources 23.0 0.1 0.44 23.6 11.86 184.58

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of ₹142.9 and a high price of ₹151.65 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹143.55, down -3.04% from yesterday's ₹148.05 The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 3.04% or ₹4.5. The current stock price stands at ₹143.55. Click here for Indian Oil Corporation Dividend

Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 150.1 as against previous close of 148.15 Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 143.65. The bid price for IOC is INR 143.55, while the offer price is INR 143.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity for IOC is 9750 each. The open interest for IOC stands at 95,871,750.

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹143.2, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹148.05 The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹143.2, with a percent change of -3.28 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.28% and the value has dropped by 4.85 points.

Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 150.1 as against previous close of 148.15 Indian Oil Corporation, one of the largest oil and gas companies in India, currently has a spot price of 144.85. The bid price is slightly lower at 144.55, while the offer price is 144.7. The bid and offer quantities stand at 29250 each. The stock has a large open interest of 98046000, indicating significant trading activity and investor interest.

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 7.56% 3 Months 50.12% 6 Months 49.02% YTD 14.02% 1 Year 78.59%