Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plummet as Oil Prices Continue to Decline

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.04 %. The stock closed at 148.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 150.25 and closed at 148.6. The highest price of the day was 150.4, while the lowest price was 147.65. IOC's market capitalization is 203,887.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 149.3, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOC shares was 1,190,356.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation143.3-4.75-3.21149.375.77197346.46
Bharat Petroleum Corporation472.7-9.9-2.05484.55314.1100659.36
Gujarat Natural Resources23.00.10.4423.611.86184.58
23 Jan 2024, 11:27 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of 142.9 and a high price of 151.65 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:25 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹143.55, down -3.04% from yesterday's ₹148.05

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 3.04% or 4.5. The current stock price stands at 143.55.

Click here for Indian Oil Corporation Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 150.1 as against previous close of 148.15

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently trading at a spot price of INR 143.65. The bid price for IOC is INR 143.55, while the offer price is INR 143.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity for IOC is 9750 each. The open interest for IOC stands at 95,871,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹143.2, down -3.28% from yesterday's ₹148.05

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 143.2, with a percent change of -3.28 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 3.28% and the value has dropped by 4.85 points.

23 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹146.65, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹148.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 146.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.4.

23 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.56%
3 Months50.12%
6 Months49.02%
YTD14.02%
1 Year78.59%
23 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹148.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation had a BSE volume of 1,190,356 shares and closed at a price of 148.6.

