Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -6.11 %. The stock closed at 148.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 150.3 and closed at 148.05. The stock reached a high of 151.65 and a low of 137.85. The market capitalization of the company is 191,424.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 149.3, while the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,282,529 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹148.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation had a total volume of 3,282,529 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 148.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.