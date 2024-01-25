Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 143.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) was 139.65, and the closing price was 139. The stock had a high of 145.2 and a low of 138 during the day. The market capitalization of IOCL is 197,621.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 149.3, while the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOCL was 3,459,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹144.3, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹143.5

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 144.3, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8 from its previous value, resulting in a percentage change of 0.56. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹139 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,459,226. The closing price for the stock was 139.

