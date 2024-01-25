Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's Shares Soar on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) was ₹139.65, and the closing price was ₹139. The stock had a high of ₹145.2 and a low of ₹138 during the day. The market capitalization of IOCL is ₹197,621.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹149.3, while the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for IOCL was 3,459,226 shares.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹144.3, with a percent change of 0.56 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8 from its previous value, resulting in a percentage change of 0.56. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
