Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Strong Trading Performance

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹124.6 and closed at ₹124.15. The stock reached a high of ₹125 and a low of ₹122.05. The market capitalization of IOC is ₹170,354.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹126.8, while the 52-week low is ₹72.35. The BSE volume for IOC was 1,151,248 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹124.6, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9 rupees or 0.73% from its previous value. This data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.08%
|3 Months
|24.48%
|6 Months
|38.52%
|YTD
|61.7%
|1 Year
|64.71%
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹123.7 with a percent change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.45, which means the stock has decreased by 0.45 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
