Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 123.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 124.6 and closed at 124.15. The stock reached a high of 125 and a low of 122.05. The market capitalization of IOC is 170,354.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 126.8, while the 52-week low is 72.35. The BSE volume for IOC was 1,151,248 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹124.6, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹123.7

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 124.6, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9 rupees or 0.73% from its previous value. This data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Indian Oil Corporation.

26 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.08%
3 Months24.48%
6 Months38.52%
YTD61.7%
1 Year64.71%
26 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹123.7, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹124.15

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 123.7 with a percent change of -0.36. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.45, which means the stock has decreased by 0.45 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹124.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had a BSE volume of 1,151,248 shares with a closing price of 124.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.