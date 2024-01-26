Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 143.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 146.2 and closed at 143.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 146.2, while the lowest price was 142. The company's market capitalization is 198,103.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 149.3, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,661,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹143.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹143.5

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at 143.85, with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹143.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 14,661,853. The closing price for the stock was 143.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.