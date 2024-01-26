Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹146.2 and closed at ₹143.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹146.2, while the lowest price was ₹142. The company's market capitalization is ₹198,103.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹149.3, and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,661,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.