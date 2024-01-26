Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹146.2 and closed at ₹143.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹146.2, while the lowest price was ₹142. The company's market capitalization is ₹198,103.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹149.3, and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,661,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at ₹143.85, with a net change of 0.35 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 14,661,853. The closing price for the stock was ₹143.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!