Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 3.48 %. The stock closed at 123.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was 123.75, while the close price was 123.7. The stock reached a high of 128.45 and a low of 123.55 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is 176,275.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 126.8, and the 52-week low is 72.35. The BSE volume for IOC was 2,717,046 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹128, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹123.7

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 128. The stock has experienced a 3.48% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.3.

27 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹123.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,717,046. The closing price for the shares was 123.7.

