Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at ₹128.5 and closed at ₹128. The stock had a high of ₹128.95 and a low of ₹125.45. The company has a market capitalization of ₹174,485.67 crore. The 52-week high for IOC is ₹128.45, while the 52-week low is ₹72.35. The BSE volume for IOC was 1,127,297 shares.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹126.5, while the high price was ₹128.1.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 127.3. The bid price stands at 127.1, while the offer price is 127.2. The offer quantity is 19,500 shares, and the bid quantity is 9,750 shares. The open interest for Indian Oil Corporation is at 32,760,000 shares.
The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is ₹127.3 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 0.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.52%
|3 Months
|28.54%
|6 Months
|39.66%
|YTD
|65.49%
|1 Year
|68.58%
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stock shows that the price is ₹126.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.02%, resulting in a net change of -1.3. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a BSE volume of 1,127,297 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹128.
