Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 126.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 128.5 and closed at 128. The stock had a high of 128.95 and a low of 125.45. The company has a market capitalization of 174,485.67 crore. The 52-week high for IOC is 128.45, while the 52-week low is 72.35. The BSE volume for IOC was 1,127,297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was 126.5, while the high price was 128.1.

28 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation December futures opened at 127.35 as against previous close of 126.65

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 127.3. The bid price stands at 127.1, while the offer price is 127.2. The offer quantity is 19,500 shares, and the bid quantity is 9,750 shares. The open interest for Indian Oil Corporation is at 32,760,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹127.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹126.7

The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is 127.3 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 0.6.

28 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.52%
3 Months28.54%
6 Months39.66%
YTD65.49%
1 Year68.58%
28 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹126.7, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹128

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) stock shows that the price is 126.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.02%, resulting in a net change of -1.3. This indicates a negative movement in the stock price.

28 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹128 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a BSE volume of 1,127,297 shares. The closing price for the shares was 128.

