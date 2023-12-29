Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 5.21 %. The stock closed at 126.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 127.25 and closed at 126.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 133.95 and a low of 126.5. The market capitalization of IOC is 183,574.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.95 and the 52-week low is 72.35. The BSE volume for IOC was 4,610,932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹126.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 4,610,932 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 126.7.

