Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹173.05 and closed at ₹173.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹173.45, while the low was ₹166.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹230,535.93 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,825,649 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.