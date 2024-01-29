 Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading Today | Mint
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:29:59
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Surges in Trading Today

9 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 143.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was 146.2 and the close price was 143.5. The stock had a high of 146.2 and a low of 142 during the day. The market capitalization of IOC is 198,103.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 151.65 and the 52-week low is 75.77. There were 14,661,853 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:36:34 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation146.552.71.88151.6575.77201822.22
Bharat Petroleum Corporation487.013.452.84488.55314.1103704.48
Gujarat Natural Resources26.861.274.9625.5911.86215.56
29 Jan 2024, 11:27:57 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 144.95 as against previous close of 144.65

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 146.5 with a bid price of 147.5 and an offer price of 147.65. The offer quantity is 29250 and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest for the stock is 115098750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:20:41 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low of 143.7 and a high of 147.25 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 11:00:07 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹146.7, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹143.85

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 146.7, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 2.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.98% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 2.85. This indicates positive momentum in the stock, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the company's prospects.

29 Jan 2024, 10:52:25 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation146.452.61.81151.6575.77201684.51
Bharat Petroleum Corporation479.66.051.28488.55314.1102128.69
Gujarat Natural Resources26.861.274.9625.5911.86215.56
29 Jan 2024, 10:31:45 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹144.7, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹143.85

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 144.7 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock's price has increased by 0.59% or 0.85 points. However, without information on the previous price or the overall trend of the stock, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

29 Jan 2024, 10:29:24 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low price of 143.7 and a high price of 146.85 on the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:12:16 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 144.95 as against previous close of 144.65

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 146.55. The bid price is 147.4, and the offer price is 147.45. The offer quantity is 39000, and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest is 115937250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:58:42 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.55%
3 Months48.9%
6 Months45.74%
YTD10.67%
1 Year74.18%
29 Jan 2024, 09:46:45 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹146.85, up 2.09% from yesterday's ₹143.85

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the stock price is 146.85, with a percent change of 2.09 and a net change of 3. Based on this data, it can be inferred that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, indicating positive market sentiment. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 09:03:49 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹143.85, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹143.5

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 143.85. It has experienced a 0.24 percent change, with a net change of 0.35.

Indian Oil Corporation Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:24:27 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹143.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Oil Corporation on the BSE, there were a total of 14,661,853 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 143.5.

