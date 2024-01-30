Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had an open price of ₹143.95 and a close price of ₹143.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹148.35, while the low was ₹143.7. The company's market cap is ₹202,097.65 crore. The 52-week high for IOC is ₹151.65, and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,782 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently trading at a spot price of 149.6. The bid price stands at 150.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 150.3. There is an offer quantity of 19500 and a bid quantity of 58500. The open interest for IOC is 112,485,750.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹146.75, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock has increased by 2.02% compared to the previous day, resulting in a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock is currently performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.31%
|3 Months
|48.14%
|6 Months
|56.48%
|YTD
|12.98%
|1 Year
|81.11%
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently ₹146.75, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.02% and has gained 2.9 points. However, without additional information or context, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or significance of these changes.
On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,712,782. The closing price for the stock was ₹143.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!