Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:09 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.02 %. The stock closed at 143.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had an open price of 143.95 and a close price of 143.85. The stock's high for the day was 148.35, while the low was 143.7. The company's market cap is 202,097.65 crore. The 52-week high for IOC is 151.65, and the 52-week low is 75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712,782 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:09 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 148.65 as against previous close of 147.85

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently trading at a spot price of 149.6. The bid price stands at 150.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 150.3. There is an offer quantity of 19500 and a bid quantity of 58500. The open interest for IOC is 112,485,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹146.75, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹143.85

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 146.75, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 2.9. This means that the stock has increased by 2.02% compared to the previous day, resulting in a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock is currently performing well and experiencing positive growth.

30 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months48.14%
6 Months56.48%
YTD12.98%
1 Year81.11%
30 Jan 2024, 09:22 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹146.75, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹143.85

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is currently 146.75, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 2.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.02% and has gained 2.9 points. However, without additional information or context, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or significance of these changes.

30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹143.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Oil Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2,712,782. The closing price for the stock was 143.85.

