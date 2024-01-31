Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Gains Momentum in Trading

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at a price of ₹147.95 and closed at ₹147.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹147.95 and a low of ₹147.95. The market capitalization of IOC is currently at ₹2,03,750.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹152.15 and the 52-week low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 14,648 shares.
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the stock price is ₹148.5 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75 rupees or 0.51% compared to the previous trading day.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of ₹147.85 and a high price of ₹150.10 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 149.3. The bid price stands at 150.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 150.35. The offer quantity is 29250, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for Indian Oil Corporation is at 115157250.
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹149.7, which represents a 1.32% increase. This translates to a net change of 1.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.24%
|3 Months
|47.84%
|6 Months
|57.13%
|YTD
|13.75%
|1 Year
|80.67%
On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation had a volume of 14,648 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹147.75.
