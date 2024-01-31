Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Gains Momentum in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 147.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at a price of 147.95 and closed at 147.75 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 147.95 and a low of 147.95. The market capitalization of IOC is currently at 2,03,750.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 152.15 and the 52-week low is 75.77. The BSE volume for IOC was 14,648 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation148.10.350.24152.1575.77203956.81
Bharat Petroleum Corporation503.6-0.5-0.1517.85314.1107239.38
Gujarat Natural Resources29.611.415.028.211.86237.63
31 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹148.5, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹147.75

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the stock price is 148.5 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.75 rupees or 0.51% compared to the previous trading day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low price of 147.85 and a high price of 150.10 on the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation January futures opened at 149.55 as against previous close of 149.0

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 149.3. The bid price stands at 150.2, while the offer price is slightly higher at 150.35. The offer quantity is 29250, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for Indian Oil Corporation is at 115157250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹149.7, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹147.75

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 149.7, which represents a 1.32% increase. This translates to a net change of 1.95.

31 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.24%
3 Months47.84%
6 Months57.13%
YTD13.75%
1 Year80.67%
31 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹147.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indian Oil Corporation had a volume of 14,648 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 147.75.

