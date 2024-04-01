Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹169.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹167.75

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹166.4 and closed at ₹166.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹169.6 and the low was ₹166.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹231017.93 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹196.8 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1385524 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹169.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹167.75
Indian Oil Corporation stock closed at ₹169.2 today, which represents a percent change of 0.86% and a net change of 1.45 from yesterday's closing price of ₹167.75.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|169.2
|1.45
|0.86
|196.8
|75.77
|233014.81
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|602.4
|0.1
|0.02
|687.65
|327.05
|128278.4
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|15.75
|0.75
|5.0
|31.1
|11.96
|126.4
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹168.8 and a high of ₹171.25 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 169.9 as against previous close of 168.85
Indian Oil Corporation, a leading oil and gas company, has a spot price of 169.35. The bid price stands at 170.3 with a bid quantity of 39000, while the offer price is 170.4 with an offer quantity of 29250. The open interest for the stock is at 153543000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 76.80 and the high price was 196.80. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, presenting potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on price movements.
Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.45, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹167.75
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.45, with a 1.01% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.7 in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|166.22
|10 Days
|163.70
|20 Days
|167.65
|50 Days
|167.16
|100 Days
|142.29
|300 Days
|116.91
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|10
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|1
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.0%
|3 Months
|23.77%
|6 Months
|86.8%
|YTD
|29.19%
|1 Year
|118.14%
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.25 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,385,524 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹166.25.
