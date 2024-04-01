Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 169.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's 167.75

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹166.4 and closed at ₹166.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹169.6 and the low was ₹166.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹231017.93 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹196.8 and ₹75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1385524 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation stock closed at ₹169.2 today, which represents a percent change of 0.86% and a net change of 1.45 from yesterday's closing price of ₹167.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|169.2
|1.45
|0.86
|196.8
|75.77
|233014.81
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|602.4
|0.1
|0.02
|687.65
|327.05
|128278.4
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|15.75
|0.75
|5.0
|31.1
|11.96
|126.4
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹168.8 and a high of ₹171.25 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation, a leading oil and gas company, has a spot price of 169.35. The bid price stands at 170.3 with a bid quantity of 39000, while the offer price is 170.4 with an offer quantity of 29250. The open interest for the stock is at 153543000.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 76.80 and the high price was 196.80. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, presenting potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on price movements.
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.45, with a 1.01% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.7 in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹169.5, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of ₹168.8 and a high of ₹171.25.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.1 with a bid price of 170.1 and an offer price of 170.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 48750 and a bid quantity of 97500. The open interest stands at 153601500. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently at ₹169.25, which represents a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|166.22
|10 Days
|163.70
|20 Days
|167.65
|50 Days
|167.16
|100 Days
|142.29
|300 Days
|116.91
Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low of ₹169.05 and a high of ₹171.25 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.45, showing a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 1.7.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.5 with a bid price of 170.6 and an offer price of 170.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 9750 and a bid quantity of 9750. The open interest for Indian Oil Corporation is 153,708,750.
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is at ₹169.5, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of ₹169.05 and a high of ₹171.25 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|10
|Hold
|7
|7
|10
|11
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|1
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹169.3, with a net change of 1.55 and a percent change of 0.92. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is currently at 169.55, with a bid price of 170.5 and an offer price of 170.6. The offer quantity stands at 9750, with a bid quantity of 9750. The open interest for the stock is at 153,367,500, reflecting strong market activity and investor interest.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹169.05 and a high of ₹171.25.
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.45, showing a 1.01% increase in value. The net change is 1.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.4 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 1.65. This data indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of ₹169.15 and a high of ₹171.25 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of INR 169.4 with a bid price of INR 170.25 and an offer price of INR 170.35. The offer quantity is 39000 and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest stands at 152987250.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹169.7, showing a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.95. The stock has seen a slight increase in value, indicating positive movement in the market for the company.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.0%
|3 Months
|23.77%
|6 Months
|86.8%
|YTD
|29.19%
|1 Year
|118.14%
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹167.75, showing a 0.9% increase in value with a net change of 1.5 points.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,385,524 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹166.25.
