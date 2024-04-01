Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 169.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's 167.75

19 min read . 06:32 PM IST
Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 167.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 166.4 and closed at 166.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 169.6 and the low was 166.4. The market capitalization stood at 231017.93 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 196.8 and 75.77 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1385524 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹169.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹167.75

Indian Oil Corporation stock closed at 169.2 today, which represents a percent change of 0.86% and a net change of 1.45 from yesterday's closing price of 167.75.

01 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.21.450.86196.875.77233014.81
Bharat Petroleum Corporation602.40.10.02687.65327.05128278.4
Gujarat Natural Resources15.750.755.031.111.96126.4
01 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of 168.8 and a high of 171.25 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 03:21 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 169.9 as against previous close of 168.85

Indian Oil Corporation, a leading oil and gas company, has a spot price of 169.35. The bid price stands at 170.3 with a bid quantity of 39000, while the offer price is 170.4 with an offer quantity of 29250. The open interest for the stock is at 153543000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:18 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 76.80 and the high price was 196.80. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, presenting potential opportunities for investors to capitalize on price movements.

01 Apr 2024, 03:02 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.45, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹167.75

Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 169.45, with a 1.01% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.7 in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.451.71.01196.875.77233359.1
Bharat Petroleum Corporation599.35-2.95-0.49687.65327.05127628.91
Gujarat Natural Resources15.750.755.031.111.96126.4
01 Apr 2024, 02:21 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.5, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹167.75

Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently trading at 169.5, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:10 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of 168.8 and a high of 171.25.

01 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 169.9 as against previous close of 168.85

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.1 with a bid price of 170.1 and an offer price of 170.25. The stock has an offer quantity of 48750 and a bid quantity of 97500. The open interest stands at 153601500. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:43 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.25, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹167.75

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently at 169.25, which represents a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 1.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days166.22
10 Days163.70
20 Days167.65
50 Days167.16
100 Days142.29
300 Days116.91
01 Apr 2024, 01:13 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low of 169.05 and a high of 171.25 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:01 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.45, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹167.75

Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 169.45, showing a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 1.7.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 169.9 as against previous close of 168.85

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 169.5 with a bid price of 170.6 and an offer price of 170.65. The stock has an offer quantity of 9750 and a bid quantity of 9750. The open interest for Indian Oil Corporation is 153,708,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:31 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.51.751.04196.875.77233427.95
Bharat Petroleum Corporation603.351.050.17687.65327.05128480.7
Gujarat Natural Resources15.690.694.631.111.96125.92
01 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.5, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹167.75

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is at 169.5, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 1.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of 169.05 and a high of 171.25 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6657
Buy88710
Hold771011
Sell3331
Strong Sell6651
01 Apr 2024, 11:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.3, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹167.75

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 169.3, with a net change of 1.55 and a percent change of 0.92. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.51.751.04196.875.77233427.95
Bharat Petroleum Corporation602.70.40.07687.65327.05128342.28
Gujarat Natural Resources15.50.53.3331.111.96124.39
01 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 169.9 as against previous close of 168.85

Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is currently at 169.55, with a bid price of 170.5 and an offer price of 170.6. The offer quantity stands at 9750, with a bid quantity of 9750. The open interest for the stock is at 153,367,500, reflecting strong market activity and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 169.05 and a high of 171.25.

01 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.45, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹167.75

Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 169.45, showing a 1.01% increase in value. The net change is 1.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation169.752.01.19196.875.77233772.24
Bharat Petroleum Corporation605.22.90.48687.65327.05128874.65
Gujarat Natural Resources15.650.654.3331.111.96125.59
01 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.4, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹167.75

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 169.4 with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 1.65. This data indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of 169.15 and a high of 171.25 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 169.9 as against previous close of 168.85

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of INR 169.4 with a bid price of INR 170.25 and an offer price of INR 170.35. The offer quantity is 39000 and the bid quantity is 19500. The open interest stands at 152987250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.7, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹167.75

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 169.7, showing a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 1.95. The stock has seen a slight increase in value, indicating positive movement in the market for the company.

01 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.0%
3 Months23.77%
6 Months86.8%
YTD29.19%
1 Year118.14%
01 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹167.75, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹166.25

Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 167.75, showing a 0.9% increase in value with a net change of 1.5 points.

01 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹166.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation had a trading volume of 1,385,524 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 166.25.

