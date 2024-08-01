Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 183 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 183.05 and closed at 183, with a high of 184.8 and a low of 180.1. The market capitalization was 250,091.54 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8 and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume was 3,317,662 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 8.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 109.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8665
    Hold5665
    Sell5787
    Strong Sell6556
01 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 36471 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

01 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹183 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 184.8 & 180.1 yesterday to end at 181.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

