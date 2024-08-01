Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹183.05 and closed at ₹183, with a high of ₹184.8 and a low of ₹180.1. The market capitalization was ₹250,091.54 crore. The 52-week high was ₹196.8 and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume was 3,317,662 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 8.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹109.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|5
|7
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|5
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹184.8 & ₹180.1 yesterday to end at ₹181.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend