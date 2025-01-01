Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹134.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹134.80. The stock reached a high of ₹137.20 and a low of ₹134.30, reflecting some volatility. The market capitalization stood at ₹190,086 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a peak of ₹196.80 and a low of ₹128.50, with a trading volume of 660,065 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 22.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 660 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹137.2 & ₹134.3 yesterday to end at ₹136.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend