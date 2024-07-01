Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 163.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 165.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 164 and closed at 163.6. The high for the day was 166.6, while the low was 163.9. The market capitalization stood at 228057.05 crore. The 52-week high was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1845372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1166.73Support 1164.03
Resistance 2168.02Support 2162.62
Resistance 3169.43Support 3161.33
01 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 8.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6658
    Hold6657
    Sell8773
    Strong Sell5666
01 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24241 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1845 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹163.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 166.6 & 163.9 yesterday to end at 163.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

