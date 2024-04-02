Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises in Trading Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹169.9 and closed at ₹167.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹171.25 and the low was ₹168.8. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹233,014.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8 and the low is ₹75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,165,901 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|174.1
|4.9
|2.9
|196.8
|75.77
|239762.87
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|616.05
|15.05
|2.5
|687.65
|327.05
|131185.11
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.53
|0.78
|4.95
|31.1
|11.96
|132.66
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹169.3 and a high of ₹174.55 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 170.75 as against previous close of 170.4
Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 174.15. The bid price is 175.3 with a bid quantity of 9750, while the offer price is 175.4 with an offer quantity of 9750. The open interest for the stock is 157,404,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock has reached a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 76.80. This data indicates a significant price movement within the past year, showcasing both the potential for growth and the volatility of the stock.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹174.1, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹169.2
The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹174.1, which represents a 2.9% increase. The net change is 4.9. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.7, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹169.2
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹173.7, with a 2.66% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.5.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock had a low of ₹169.3 and a high of ₹174.25 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.5, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹169.2
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹173.5, with a 2.54% increase in value. This represents a net change of 4.3 rupees.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|166.22
|10 Days
|163.70
|20 Days
|167.65
|50 Days
|167.16
|100 Days
|142.29
|300 Days
|117.04
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹169.3 and the high price was ₹173.45.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.25, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹169.2
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹172.25, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 3.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹171.8, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹169.2
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹171.8 with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low price of ₹169.3 and a high price of ₹173.45 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.55, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹169.2
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹172.55, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of ₹169.3 and a high of ₹173.45 on the current day.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.35, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹169.2
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹172.35, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.1, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹169.2
The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹173.1, with a 2.3% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 3.9 points.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹169.3 and a high of ₹173.45.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹171.65, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹169.2
The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is ₹171.65, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.89%
|3 Months
|26.83%
|6 Months
|86.09%
|YTD
|30.34%
|1 Year
|117.27%
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹167.75
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹169.2 with a percent change of 0.86, representing a net change of 1.45.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹167.75 on last trading day
On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation BSE had a trading volume of 1,165,901 shares with a closing price of ₹167.75.
