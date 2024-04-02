Active Stocks
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stock Rises in Trading Today

02 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 2.9 %. The stock closed at 169.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.9 and closed at 167.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 171.25 and the low was 168.8. The market capitalization of the company stood at 233,014.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8 and the low is 75.77. The BSE volume for the day was 1,165,901 shares traded.

02 Apr 2024, 06:16:03 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation174.14.92.9196.875.77239762.87
Bharat Petroleum Corporation616.0515.052.5687.65327.05131185.11
Gujarat Natural Resources16.530.784.9531.111.96132.66
02 Apr 2024, 05:31:25 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's price fluctuated between a low of 169.3 and a high of 174.55 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:21:15 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 170.75 as against previous close of 170.4

Indian Oil Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 174.15. The bid price is 175.3 with a bid quantity of 9750, while the offer price is 175.4 with an offer quantity of 9750. The open interest for the stock is 157,404,000.

02 Apr 2024, 03:17:07 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd stock has reached a 52-week high of 196.80 and a low of 76.80. This data indicates a significant price movement within the past year, showcasing both the potential for growth and the volatility of the stock.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00:12 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹174.1, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The current data of Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 174.1, which represents a 2.9% increase. The net change is 4.9. Overall, the stock has seen a positive movement in its value.

02 Apr 2024, 02:32:15 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 02:23:38 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.7, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 173.7, with a 2.66% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.5.

02 Apr 2024, 02:11:20 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 02:02:36 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 01:42:47 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:08 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.5, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 173.5, with a 2.54% increase in value. This represents a net change of 4.3 rupees.

02 Apr 2024, 01:32:58 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days166.22
10 Days163.70
20 Days167.65
50 Days167.16
100 Days142.29
300 Days117.04
02 Apr 2024, 01:10:39 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 01:00:12 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.25, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹169.2

Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 172.25, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 3.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 12:52:45 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:40:44 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:31:43 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:23:01 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹171.8, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 171.8 with a percent change of 1.54 and a net change of 2.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 12:13:11 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:40:09 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.55, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 172.55, with a percent change of 1.98 and a net change of 3.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:30:36 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:21:12 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:12:32 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:02:12 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.35, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 172.35, with a percent change of 1.86 and a net change of 3.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:31:07 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:21:04 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.1, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 173.1, with a 2.3% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 3.9 points.

02 Apr 2024, 10:10:40 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:01:53 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 09:51:40 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 09:40:08 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹171.65, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The current price of Indian Oil Corporation stock is 171.65, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:32:16 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.89%
3 Months26.83%
6 Months86.09%
YTD30.34%
1 Year117.27%
02 Apr 2024, 09:01:35 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹169.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹167.75

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 169.2 with a percent change of 0.86, representing a net change of 1.45.

02 Apr 2024, 08:02:25 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹167.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation BSE had a trading volume of 1,165,901 shares with a closing price of 167.75.

