Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 137.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 137.75 and closed slightly higher at 137.8. The stock reached a high of 139.2 and a low of 137. The company's market capitalization stands at 195,762.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 104.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 801,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 16.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy9998
    Hold7765
    Sell5565
    Strong Sell5557
02 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18253 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 801 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹137.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 139.2 & 137 yesterday to end at 138.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.