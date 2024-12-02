Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹137.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹137.8. The stock reached a high of ₹139.2 and a low of ₹137. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹195,762.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹104.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 801,637 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 16.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 801 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.2 & ₹137 yesterday to end at ₹138.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.