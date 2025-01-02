Explore
Thu Jan 02 2025 09:07:07
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 136.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 135.6 and closed at 136.4, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 137.35 and a low of 135.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 192,627.8 crore, the stock's performance remains within a 52-week range, peaking at 196.8 and dropping to 128.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 241,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 09:15:03 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has declined by 0.36%, currently trading at 136.55. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have increased by 4.97%, reaching 136.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.89%
3 Months-17.85%
6 Months-19.06%
YTD0.46%
1 Year4.97%
02 Jan 2025, 08:50:18 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.77Support 1136.02
Resistance 2138.43Support 2134.93
Resistance 3139.52Support 3134.27
02 Jan 2025, 08:36:26 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 21.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6654
    Buy9998
    Hold6675
    Sell6655
    Strong Sell4457
02 Jan 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15292 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:03:43 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹136.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 137.35 & 135.6 yesterday to end at 137.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

