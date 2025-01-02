Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹135.6 and closed at ₹136.4, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹137.35 and a low of ₹135.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹192,627.8 crore, the stock's performance remains within a 52-week range, peaking at ₹196.8 and dropping to ₹128.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 241,545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has declined by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹136.55. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have increased by 4.97%, reaching ₹136.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 9.20%, reaching 23,742.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.89%
|3 Months
|-17.85%
|6 Months
|-19.06%
|YTD
|0.46%
|1 Year
|4.97%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.77
|Support 1
|136.02
|Resistance 2
|138.43
|Support 2
|134.93
|Resistance 3
|139.52
|Support 3
|134.27
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 21.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|5
|Sell
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15292 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹136.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹137.35 & ₹135.6 yesterday to end at ₹137.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend