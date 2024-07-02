Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 165.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 166.2 and closed at 165.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 169.5, while the low was 165.6. The market capitalization of the company was 230,949.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 196.8, and the 52-week low was 85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,224,462 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at 168.70. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have risen by 83.64% to 168.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.82%
3 Months-7.75%
6 Months28.67%
YTD29.12%
1 Year83.64%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.63Support 1166.23
Resistance 2169.52Support 2164.72
Resistance 3171.03Support 3163.83
02 Jul 2024, 08:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 9.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 105.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4456
    Buy6658
    Hold6657
    Sell8773
    Strong Sell5666
02 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23383 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1224 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹165.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 169.5 & 165.6 yesterday to end at 165.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

