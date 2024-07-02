Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹166.2 and closed at ₹165.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹169.5, while the low was ₹165.6. The market capitalization of the company was ₹230,949.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹196.8, and the 52-week low was ₹85.51. The BSE volume for the day was 1,224,462 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹168.70. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have risen by 83.64% to ₹168.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.82%
|3 Months
|-7.75%
|6 Months
|28.67%
|YTD
|29.12%
|1 Year
|83.64%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.63
|Support 1
|166.23
|Resistance 2
|169.52
|Support 2
|164.72
|Resistance 3
|171.03
|Support 3
|163.83
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 9.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹105.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|7
|Sell
|8
|7
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|6
|6
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1224 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.5 & ₹165.6 yesterday to end at ₹165.6. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.