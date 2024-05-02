Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹173.35, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹168.95

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹180 and closed at ₹176.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹180 and a low of ₹168. The market capitalization stands at ₹232,670.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹196.8 and the 52-week low is ₹81.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4,892,699 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹168.25, while the high price reached ₹174.50.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹173.35, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹168.95
Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at ₹173.35 - a 2.6% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 175.58 , 178.17 , 181.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 169.33 , 165.67 , 163.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.6, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹168.95
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹173.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.63 and ₹176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|170.40
|10 Days
|169.95
|20 Days
|169.74
|50 Days
|172.10
|100 Days
|153.83
|300 Days
|124.26
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 12.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.6, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹168.95
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹172.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.63 and ₹176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Futures trading higher by 3.21%; Futures open interest increased by 9.36%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for a price increase in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was ₹168.25 and the high price was ₹174.5.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|170.40
|10 Days
|169.95
|20 Days
|169.74
|50 Days
|172.10
|100 Days
|153.83
|300 Days
|124.26
Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.9, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹168.95
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹173.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.63 and ₹176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 173.02 and 169.07 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 169.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 173.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.4, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹168.95
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹172.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.63 and ₹176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 12.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 2.1% today, reaching ₹172.5 in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|628.1
|20.35
|3.35
|687.65
|331.5
|133751.1
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.33
|0.32
|2.0
|31.1
|12.27
|131.05
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 76.13% higher than yesterday
The volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM is 76.13% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹170.75, up by 1.07%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A positive price trend, coupled with increased volume, indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 172.2 & a low of 168.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.02
|Support 1
|169.07
|Resistance 2
|174.58
|Support 2
|166.68
|Resistance 3
|176.97
|Support 3
|165.12
Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.27% to ₹168.5, while its counterparts Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.16% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|619.95
|12.2
|2.01
|687.65
|331.5
|132015.59
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.01
|0.0
|0.0
|31.1
|12.27
|128.48
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 3.4%
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.7, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹168.95
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹168.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹164.63 and ₹176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹169.65. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation's shares have surged by 107.43% to ₹169.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.45%
|3 Months
|9.19%
|6 Months
|88.24%
|YTD
|30.03%
|1 Year
|107.43%
Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.96% YOY
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/indian-oil-corporation-q4-results-live-profit-falls-by-49-96-yoy-11714597336330.html
Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.63
|Support 1
|164.63
|Resistance 2
|184.32
|Support 2
|160.32
|Resistance 3
|188.63
|Support 3
|152.63
Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 10.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|6
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|6
|4
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 72 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27496 k
The trading volume yesterday was 163.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹176.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹180 & ₹168 yesterday to end at ₹176.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!