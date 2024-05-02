Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 173.35, up 2.6% from yesterday's 168.95

LIVE UPDATES
28 min read . 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 02 May 2024, by 2.6 %. The stock closed at 168.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 180 and closed at 176.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 180 and a low of 168. The market capitalization stands at 232,670.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 196.8 and the 52-week low is 81.4. The BSE volume for the day was 4,892,699 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was 168.25, while the high price reached 174.50.

02 May 2024, 03:49 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹173.35, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹168.95

Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at 173.35 - a 2.6% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 175.58 , 178.17 , 181.83. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 169.33 , 165.67 , 163.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.6, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹168.95

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 173.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.63 and 176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days170.40
10 Days169.95
20 Days169.74
50 Days172.10
100 Days153.83
300 Days124.26
02 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:16 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 12.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy6787
    Hold57711
    Sell5333
    Strong Sell7664
02 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.6, up 2.16% from yesterday's ₹168.95

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 172.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.63 and 176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Futures trading higher by 3.21%; Futures open interest increased by 9.36%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicates potential for a price increase in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

02 May 2024, 01:04 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was 168.25 and the high price was 174.5.

02 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days170.40
10 Days169.95
20 Days169.74
50 Days172.10
100 Days153.83
300 Days124.26
02 May 2024, 12:14 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.9, up 2.93% from yesterday's ₹168.95

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 173.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.63 and 176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 173.02 and 169.07 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 169.07 and selling near the hourly resistance at 173.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹172.4, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹168.95

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 172.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.63 and 176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 12.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy6787
    Hold57711
    Sell5333
    Strong Sell7664
02 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 2.1% today, reaching 172.5 in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.33% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Petroleum Corporation628.120.353.35687.65331.5133751.1
Gujarat Natural Resources16.330.322.031.112.27131.05
02 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 76.13% higher than yesterday

The volume traded by Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM is 76.13% higher than the previous day, with the price at 170.75, up by 1.07%. Analyzing both volume and price is essential for trend analysis. A positive price trend, coupled with increased volume, indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 172.2 & a low of 168.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.02Support 1169.07
Resistance 2174.58Support 2166.68
Resistance 3176.97Support 3165.12
02 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has decreased by 0.27% to 168.5, while its counterparts Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.16% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharat Petroleum Corporation619.9512.22.01687.65331.5132015.59
Gujarat Natural Resources16.010.00.031.112.27128.48
02 May 2024, 09:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 3.4%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹168.7, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹168.95

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 168.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 164.63 and 176.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 164.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 176.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 169.65. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation's shares have surged by 107.43% to 169.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to 22,604.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.45%
3 Months9.19%
6 Months88.24%
YTD30.03%
1 Year107.43%
02 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 49.96% YOY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/indian-oil-corporation-q4-results-live-profit-falls-by-49-96-yoy-11714597336330.html

02 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.63Support 1164.63
Resistance 2184.32Support 2160.32
Resistance 3188.63Support 3152.63
02 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 10.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5565
    Buy6787
    Hold57711
    Sell5333
    Strong Sell7664
02 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 72 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27496 k

The trading volume yesterday was 163.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

02 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹176.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 180 & 168 yesterday to end at 176.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

