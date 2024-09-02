Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹178.25 and closed at ₹176.75. The stock reached a high of ₹178.75 and a low of ₹176.15. With a market capitalization of ₹243,687.77 crore, the stock's 52-week high is ₹196.8, while the 52-week low is ₹85.51. The BSE volume was 1,023,925 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 5.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.75 & ₹176.15 yesterday to end at ₹176.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend