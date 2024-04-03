Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Surge on Positive Market Sentiment

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹169.65 and closed at ₹169.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹174.55, while the low was ₹169.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹239,762.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹75.77, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,256,965 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Oil Corporation
|174.15
|0.05
|0.03
|196.8
|76.76
|239831.73
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|616.25
|0.2
|0.03
|687.65
|327.05
|131227.69
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|17.35
|0.82
|4.96
|31.1
|12.27
|139.24
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹174.15 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was ₹173.15 and the high price was ₹175.05.
Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is ₹174.7 with a bid price of ₹175.45 and an offer price of ₹175.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 19500 and a bid quantity of 19500. The open interest stands at 157238250.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹174.2 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.48%
|3 Months
|29.8%
|6 Months
|93.56%
|YTD
|34.15%
|1 Year
|124.77%
The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹174.1, with a 2.9% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 4.9 points.
On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation BSE had a volume of 1,256,965 shares traded with a closing price of ₹169.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!