Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Surge on Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 174.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 174.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 169.65 and closed at 169.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 174.55, while the low was 169.3. The market capitalization stood at 239,762.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 75.77, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,256,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Oil Corporation174.150.050.03196.876.76239831.73
Bharat Petroleum Corporation616.250.20.03687.65327.05131227.69
Gujarat Natural Resources17.350.824.9631.112.27139.24
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹174.15, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹174.1

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 174.15 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:14 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price today was 173.15 and the high price was 175.05.

03 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation April futures opened at 174.0 as against previous close of 175.55

Indian Oil Corporation's spot price is 174.7 with a bid price of 175.45 and an offer price of 175.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 19500 and a bid quantity of 19500. The open interest stands at 157238250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹174.2, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹174.1

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 174.2 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.48%
3 Months29.8%
6 Months93.56%
YTD34.15%
1 Year124.77%
03 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹174.1, up 2.9% from yesterday's ₹169.2

The current data for Indian Oil Corporation stock shows that the price is 174.1, with a 2.9% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 4.9 points.

03 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹169.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation BSE had a volume of 1,256,965 shares traded with a closing price of 169.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!