Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 138.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 138.4 and closed slightly higher at 138.65. The day's trading saw a high of 138.6 and a low of 136.9. The market capitalization stood at 194,378.9 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 196.8 and a low of 104.2, with a BSE trading volume of 751,192 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at 138.15. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 23.73%, reaching 138.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months-20.77%
6 Months-21.48%
YTD6.01%
1 Year23.73%
03 Dec 2024, 08:51:20 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1138.77Support 1137.07
Resistance 2139.53Support 2136.13
Resistance 3140.47Support 3135.37
03 Dec 2024, 08:31:37 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 162.0, 17.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 246.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy9998
    Hold7765
    Sell5565
    Strong Sell5557
03 Dec 2024, 08:20:44 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18105 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 751 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:03:47 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹138.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 138.6 & 136.9 yesterday to end at 137.7. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

