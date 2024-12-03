Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹138.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹138.65. The day's trading saw a high of ₹138.6 and a low of ₹136.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹194,378.9 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹104.2, with a BSE trading volume of 751,192 shares.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.33%, currently trading at ₹138.15. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 23.73%, reaching ₹138.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 17.35%, reaching 24276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|-20.77%
|6 Months
|-21.48%
|YTD
|6.01%
|1 Year
|23.73%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|138.77
|Support 1
|137.07
|Resistance 2
|139.53
|Support 2
|136.13
|Resistance 3
|140.47
|Support 3
|135.37
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹162.0, 17.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹246.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18105 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 751 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹138.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.6 & ₹136.9 yesterday to end at ₹137.7. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.