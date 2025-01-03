Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 137.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 136.55 and closed at 137.05, reflecting a slight increase. The day's trading saw a high of 138.2 and a low of 135.7. The market capitalization stood at 194,816.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 196.8 and a low of 128.5, with a trading volume of 663,028 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹137.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 138.2 & 135.7 yesterday to end at 137.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.