Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹136.55 and closed at ₹137.05, reflecting a slight increase. The day's trading saw a high of ₹138.2 and a low of ₹135.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹194,816.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹196.8 and a low of ₹128.5, with a trading volume of 663,028 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹138.2 & ₹135.7 yesterday to end at ₹137.9. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.