Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 167.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 168.25, reached a high of 169.7, and a low of 166.95, before closing at 167.7. The market capitalization stood at 231775.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3107241 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 34 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23948 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

03 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹167.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 169.7 & 166.95 yesterday to end at 167.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

