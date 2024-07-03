Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹168.25, reached a high of ₹169.7, and a low of ₹166.95, before closing at ₹167.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹231775.37 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3107241 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹169.7 & ₹166.95 yesterday to end at ₹167.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend