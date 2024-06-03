Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Surge on Positive Market Sentiment

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹163.4 and closed at ₹161.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹163.75 and the low was ₹161.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹223,650.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,149,787 shares traded.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Oil Corporation's stock price rose by 4.74% to reach ₹170.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Gujarat Natural Resources is declining, whereas Bharat Petroleum Corporation is seeing an increase. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.78% and 2.55% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|170.1
|7.7
|4.74
|196.8
|85.51
|234254.25
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|659.7
|32.1
|5.11
|687.65
|331.5
|138305.63
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.5
|-0.28
|-1.67
|31.1
|12.27
|132.42
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.58%; Futures open interest increased by 0.69%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.8, up 5.17% from yesterday's ₹162.4
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹170.8 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹166.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 4.50% and is currently trading at ₹169.70. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Oil Corporation have surged by 79.45% to reach ₹169.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|3 Months
|-4.41%
|6 Months
|45.98%
|YTD
|25.07%
|1 Year
|79.45%
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.82
|Support 1
|161.12
|Resistance 2
|165.13
|Support 2
|159.73
|Resistance 3
|166.52
|Support 3
|158.42
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 7.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|10
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23382 k
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1149 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹161.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹163.75 & ₹161.05 yesterday to end at ₹161.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.