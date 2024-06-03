Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Surge on Positive Market Sentiment

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 5.17 %. The stock closed at 162.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 163.4 and closed at 161.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 163.75 and the low was 161.05. The market capitalization stood at 223,650.15 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,149,787 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Oil Corporation's stock price rose by 4.74% to reach 170.1, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Gujarat Natural Resources is declining, whereas Bharat Petroleum Corporation is seeing an increase. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.78% and 2.55% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation170.17.74.74196.885.51234254.25
Bharat Petroleum Corporation659.732.15.11687.65331.5138305.63
Gujarat Natural Resources16.5-0.28-1.6731.112.27132.42
03 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.58%; Futures open interest increased by 0.69%

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Indian Oil Corporation indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:36 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.8, up 5.17% from yesterday's ₹162.4

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 170.8 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 166.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 4.50% and is currently trading at 169.70. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Oil Corporation have surged by 79.45% to reach 169.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.79%
3 Months-4.41%
6 Months45.98%
YTD25.07%
1 Year79.45%
03 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1163.82Support 1161.12
Resistance 2165.13Support 2159.73
Resistance 3166.52Support 3158.42
03 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 7.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5557
    Hold55510
    Sell7773
    Strong Sell6665
03 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23382 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1149 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹161.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 163.75 & 161.05 yesterday to end at 161.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.