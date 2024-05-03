Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 170.8, down -1.47% from yesterday's 173.35

Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 170.8, down -1.47% from yesterday's 173.35

LIVE UPDATES
40 min read . 05:31 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -1.47 %. The stock closed at 173.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 171.5 and closed at 168.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 174.5 and the low was 168.25. The market capitalization stood at 238,730.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 196.8 and 81.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,268,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:31 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of 169.45 and a high of 175 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.96%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:51 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed today at ₹170.8, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹173.35

Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at 170.8 - a 1.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 174.18 , 177.37 , 179.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 168.63 , 166.27 , 163.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 307.82% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 3 PM has surged by 307.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 170.8, reflecting a decrease of -1.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.95, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹173.35

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 170.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 169.33 and 175.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 169.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days170.40
10 Days169.95
20 Days169.74
50 Days172.10
100 Days153.83
300 Days124.39
03 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 471.89% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation by 2 PM is 471.89% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 170.3, showing a decrease of -1.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:36 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 171.35 and 170.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 170.05 and selling near the hourly resistance of 171.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.85Support 1169.4
Resistance 2171.6Support 2168.7
Resistance 3172.3Support 3167.95
03 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 11.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 02:04 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.05, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹173.35

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 170.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 169.33 and 175.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 169.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 437.26% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 1 PM has increased by 437.26% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 170.05, showing an increase of -1.9%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 171.3 and 170.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 170.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 171.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1171.35Support 1170.05
Resistance 2172.0Support 2169.4
Resistance 3172.65Support 3168.75
03 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Futures trading lower by -1.94%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%

The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was 170 and the high price was 175.

03 May 2024, 12:46 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 115.08% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM has increased by 115.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 171.2, reflecting a decrease of -1.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 172.05 and 170.3 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 170.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 172.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1171.3Support 1170.15
Resistance 2171.8Support 2169.5
Resistance 3172.45Support 3169.0
03 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

03 May 2024, 12:16 PM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹170.25, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹173.35

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 170.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 169.33 and 175.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 169.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 45.92% higher than yesterday

The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is 45.92% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 170.3, down by -1.76%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 172.6 and a bottom of 170.85 in the recent trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 171.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 169.85 and 168.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.05Support 1170.3
Resistance 2173.2Support 2169.7
Resistance 3173.8Support 3168.55
03 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹171.25, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹173.35

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 171.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 169.33 and 175.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 169.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 0.95% to reach 171.7, while its counterparts are showing varied performance. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are increasing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.23% and 0.41% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation171.7-1.65-0.95196.881.4236457.7
Bharat Petroleum Corporation632.7-2.1-0.33687.65331.5134730.65
Gujarat Natural Resources16.650.321.9631.112.27133.62
03 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 12.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 10:46 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.13% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM is 34.13% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 171.9, down by 0.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 174.25 & a low of 171.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.85Support 1171.05
Resistance 2175.45Support 2169.85
Resistance 3176.65Support 3168.25
03 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently down by 0.55% at 172.4, while its counterparts Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.49% and 0.46% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Oil Corporation172.4-0.95-0.55196.881.4237421.71
Bharat Petroleum Corporation635.650.850.13687.65331.5135358.84
Gujarat Natural Resources16.330.00.031.112.27131.05
03 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest in Indian Oil Corporation, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.85, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹173.35

Indian Oil Corporation share price is at 173.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 169.33 and 175.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 169.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.20% and is currently trading at 173.70. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have seen a price increase of 109.67%, reaching 173.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,766.35 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.76%
3 Months11.19%
6 Months82.43%
YTD33.54%
1 Year109.67%
03 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1175.58Support 1169.33
Resistance 2178.17Support 2165.67
Resistance 3181.83Support 3163.08
03 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 151.0, 12.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 85.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

03 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today : Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 65 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 30444 k

The trading volume yesterday was 116.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

03 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹168.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 174.5 & 168.25 yesterday to end at 168.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.