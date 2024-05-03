Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation closed today at 170.8, down -1.47% from yesterday's 173.35

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹171.5 and closed at ₹168.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹174.5 and the low was ₹168.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹238,730.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹196.8 and ₹81.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,268,646 shares.
The Indian Oil Corporation stock reached a low of ₹169.45 and a high of ₹175 on the current trading day.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation share price closed the day at ₹170.8 - a 1.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 174.18 , 177.37 , 179.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 168.63 , 166.27 , 163.08.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 3 PM has surged by 307.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹170.8, reflecting a decrease of -1.47%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation share price is at ₹170.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹169.33 and ₹175.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹169.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 175.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Oil Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|170.40
|10 Days
|169.95
|20 Days
|169.74
|50 Days
|172.10
|100 Days
|153.83
|300 Days
|124.39
The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation by 2 PM is 471.89% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹170.3, showing a decrease of -1.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 171.35 and 170.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 170.05 and selling near the hourly resistance of 171.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.85
|Support 1
|169.4
|Resistance 2
|171.6
|Support 2
|168.7
|Resistance 3
|172.3
|Support 3
|167.95
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹151.0, 11.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹85.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|5
|7
|7
|11
|Sell
|7
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 1 PM has increased by 437.26% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹170.05, showing an increase of -1.9%. Volume traded is a key indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 171.3 and 170.15 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 170.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 171.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.35
|Support 1
|170.05
|Resistance 2
|172.0
|Support 2
|169.4
|Resistance 3
|172.65
|Support 3
|168.75
The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Indian Oil Corporation indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Indian Oil Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹170 and the high price was ₹175.
The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 12 AM has increased by 115.08% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹171.2, reflecting a decrease of -1.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 172.05 and 170.3 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 170.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 172.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.3
|Support 1
|170.15
|Resistance 2
|171.8
|Support 2
|169.5
|Resistance 3
|172.45
|Support 3
|169.0
The volume of Indian Oil Corporation traded by 11 AM is 45.92% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹170.3, down by -1.76%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Oil Corporation reached a peak of 172.6 and a bottom of 170.85 in the recent trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 171.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish outlook. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 169.85 and 168.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|172.05
|Support 1
|170.3
|Resistance 2
|173.2
|Support 2
|169.7
|Resistance 3
|173.8
|Support 3
|168.55
Today, the share price of Indian Oil Corporation dropped by 0.95% to reach ₹171.7, while its counterparts are showing varied performance. Bharat Petroleum Corporation's shares are declining, whereas Gujarat Natural Resources' shares are increasing. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.23% and 0.41% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|171.7
|-1.65
|-0.95
|196.8
|81.4
|236457.7
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|632.7
|-2.1
|-0.33
|687.65
|331.5
|134730.65
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.65
|0.32
|1.96
|31.1
|12.27
|133.62
The trading volume of Indian Oil Corporation until 10 AM is 34.13% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹171.9, down by 0.84%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Indian Oil Corporation touched a high of 174.25 & a low of 171.45 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.85
|Support 1
|171.05
|Resistance 2
|175.45
|Support 2
|169.85
|Resistance 3
|176.65
|Support 3
|168.25
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation is currently down by 0.55% at ₹172.4, while its counterparts Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Gujarat Natural Resources are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.49% and 0.46% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Oil Corporation
|172.4
|-0.95
|-0.55
|196.8
|81.4
|237421.71
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|635.65
|0.85
|0.13
|687.65
|331.5
|135358.84
|Gujarat Natural Resources
|16.33
|0.0
|0.0
|31.1
|12.27
|131.05
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest in Indian Oil Corporation, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The share price of Indian Oil Corporation has increased by 0.20% and is currently trading at ₹173.70. Over the past year, Indian Oil Corporation shares have seen a price increase of 109.67%, reaching ₹173.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22,766.35 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.76%
|3 Months
|11.19%
|6 Months
|82.43%
|YTD
|33.54%
|1 Year
|109.67%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|175.58
|Support 1
|169.33
|Resistance 2
|178.17
|Support 2
|165.67
|Resistance 3
|181.83
|Support 3
|163.08
The trading volume yesterday was 116.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹174.5 & ₹168.25 yesterday to end at ₹168.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
