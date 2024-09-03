Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went up today, 03 Sep 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 176.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at 179.05 and closed at 176.95, hitting a high of 181.2 and a low of 176.95. The company's market capitalization stood at 246097.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were 196.8 and 85.51, respectively. A total of 1,145,580 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1180.65Support 1176.4
Resistance 2183.05Support 2174.55
Resistance 3184.9Support 3172.15
03 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 167.0, 6.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 252.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4445
    Buy8885
    Hold5555
    Sell5557
    Strong Sell7776
03 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16987 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1145 k.

03 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹176.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 181.2 & 176.95 yesterday to end at 178.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

