Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation opened at ₹179.05 and closed at ₹176.95, hitting a high of ₹181.2 and a low of ₹176.95. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹246097.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹196.8 and ₹85.51, respectively. A total of 1,145,580 shares were traded on the BSE.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.65
|Support 1
|176.4
|Resistance 2
|183.05
|Support 2
|174.55
|Resistance 3
|184.9
|Support 3
|172.15
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹167.0, 6.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹252.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|7
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1145 k.
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.2 & ₹176.95 yesterday to end at ₹178.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend