Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge in the Market Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹174.45 and closed at ₹174.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹175.2 and the low was ₹173.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹239,349.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹196.8 and ₹76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,020,779 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹173.25 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.55. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.73%
|3 Months
|26.43%
|6 Months
|94.95%
|YTD
|33.77%
|1 Year
|124.13%
The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is ₹173.8 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's BSE volume was 1,020,779 shares with a closing price of ₹174.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!