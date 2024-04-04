Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation Stocks Plunge in the Market Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 173.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at 174.45 and closed at 174.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 175.2 and the low was 173.15. The market capitalization stood at 239,349.72 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 196.8 and 76.76 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,020,779 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price update :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.25, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹173.8

Indian Oil Corporation stock is currently priced at 173.25 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -0.55. This suggests a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.73%
3 Months26.43%
6 Months94.95%
YTD33.77%
1 Year124.13%
04 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Today :Indian Oil Corporation trading at ₹173.8, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹174.1

The current stock price of Indian Oil Corporation is 173.8 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation share price Live :Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹174.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Oil Corporation's BSE volume was 1,020,779 shares with a closing price of 174.1.

