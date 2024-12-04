Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation's stock opened at ₹138.15 and closed at ₹137.7. The stock reached a high of ₹139.7 and a low of ₹137.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹197,005.4 crore, the stock's 52-week range has been between ₹196.8 and ₹113.1. The BSE volume for the day was 921,112 shares, indicating active trading.
04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹137.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.7 & ₹137.9 yesterday to end at ₹139.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.