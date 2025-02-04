Hello User
Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live blog for 04 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Oil Corporation stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -3.55 %. The stock closed at 125.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Oil Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) opened at 124.35 and closed at 125.50, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 124.35 and a low of 120.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of 181,443.80 crore, IOC's performance continues to be noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 196.80 and low of 121.25. The BSE volume for the day was 1,447,699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Oil Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.7Support 1119.45
Resistance 2126.15Support 2117.65
Resistance 3127.95Support 3115.2
04 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 155.0, 28.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 90.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 205.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7665
    Buy9999
    Hold7667
    Sell4665
    Strong Sell4445
04 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16438 k

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 67.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1447 k.

04 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Oil Corporation closed at ₹125.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Oil Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 124.35 & 120.10 yesterday to end at 121.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

